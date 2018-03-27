× Celebrity chef Robert Irvine to sign Boardroom Spirits vodka bottles at Camp Hill Fine Wine & Good Spirits store

CAMP HILL — Food Network cooking show star, fitness authority, author and philanthropist Rober Irvine will be in Camp Hill Thursday to autograph pre-purchased bottles of Boardroom Spirits vodka at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store at the Capital City Mall, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Tuesday.

Thursday’s event will take place at 5 p.m. at the store, located at 3725 Capital City Mall Drive.

Known for the extreme cooking challenge shows “Dinner: Impossible,” which ran for seven seasons and “Restaurant: Impossible,” which ran for 13 seasons on Food Network, Irvine has also hosted or appeared on Food Network shows like “Worst Cooks in America,” “Next Iron Chef,” and “Food Network Star.”

He has also written three books focused on cooking and healthy living, and is currently working on a fourth book. Irvine also launched a free digital magazine, RobertIrvineMagazine.com, which focuses on healthy recipes, fitness advice, and motivation for success in all areas of life, in 2016.

A strong supporter of veterans, Irvine launched The Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to support veteran causes. A portion of the proceeds from his pre-packaged food business, Robert Irvine Foods, goes directly to the foundation, which supports the USO, Valor Service Dogs, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the American Veterans Center.

Irvine is a co-owner of Boardroom Spirits. The vodka comes in several flavors, including:

Boardroom Vodka ($19.99)

Boardroom FRESH Citrus Vodka ($24.99)

Boardroom FRESH Cranberry Vodka ($24.99)

Boardroom FRESH Ginger Vodka ($26.99)

Fine Wine & Good Spirits customers age 21 and over can sample the above spirits Thursday between 4 and 6 p.m.