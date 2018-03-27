Christina Hartman withdraws from 10th Congressional District race
Christina Hartman has dropped out of the Democratic Primary Election in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, the Lancaster County Democrat announced in a statement Tuesday.
Hartman’s decision to leave the race follows news that her rival, Democrat George Scott, planned to join a complaint questioning whether she received the required number of signatures under state law to appear on the ballot, according to Huffington Post.
Hartman’s statement appears below.
“Today, I’m ending my campaign for Congress. When the new districts were
announced, I had to make a quick and difficult decision to continue my campaign in
a new district. After further consideration, I’ve decided that this is not the right time
for me, and I will support the Democratic nominee in November.”
“I decided to run for Congress three years ago because I want to fight for all central
Pennsylvanians– to make sure they were represented in Washington on the issues
that matter most to them– from good jobs and workforce development to
protecting Social Security and Medicaid. I’d like to thank each and every person who
supported our campaign. Though I will not be a candidate for Congress in 2018, I
remain deeply committed to these issues and to central Pennsylvania.”
“In the coming weeks and months, I will determine the best way to make an impact
in our area moving forward.”