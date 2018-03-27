× Christina Hartman withdraws from 10th Congressional District race

Christina Hartman has dropped out of the Democratic Primary Election in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, the Lancaster County Democrat announced in a statement Tuesday.

Hartman’s decision to leave the race follows news that her rival, Democrat George Scott, planned to join a complaint questioning whether she received the required number of signatures under state law to appear on the ballot, according to Huffington Post.

Hartman’s statement appears below.