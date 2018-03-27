× Double murderer’s request for sentence relief denied again

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A prison inmate’s second request for sentence relief in two years has been denied.

Marlon Hurdle, 45, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in 1995 for shooting Clarence Dixon and Jeffery Mitchell in December 1993.

Hurdle, who also filed for sentence relief in 2017, recently filed again and argued that he did not have access to court-hearing transcripts that he needed when forming previous appeals.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied that claim, finding that Hurdle’s deadline to appeal was September 1998 and that no newly discovered facts support a time-deadline exception.

In the appellate court’s opinion released on Friday, the court says that Hurdle failed to establish what he discovered.

