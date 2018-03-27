Dozens gather to pay respects to fallen firefighter, Ivan Flanscha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - A private funeral was held for fallen York City firefighter, Ivan Flanscha, Tuesday morning.

Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died Thursday, March 22nd in the partial collapse of the old Weaver Organ and Piano building. At the time, crews were fighting hot spots inside the structure, which caught fire the previous day.

Prior to Flanscha's funeral, a procession carrying his remains traveled through Continental Square in York and ended at The Living Word Community Church in Red Lion where a service was held.

Nathan Baker of the Dover Township Fire Department says, "It's definitely a somber feeling. It's a good and bad feeling, good that we're all together and the community came out together and be there for one another and what not."

A memorial service for both Flanscha and Anthony will be held at Memorial Hall at the York Fairgrounds on Wednesday. A funeral for Anthony is scheduled for Thursday at Freedom Valley Church in Gettysburg.