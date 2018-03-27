× Eagles’ QB Carson Wentz to be keynote speaker at Lancaster Chamber dinner on May 23

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Lancaster Chamber’s 146th annual dinner will have a keynote speaker with championship flavor.

Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be the keynote speaker at the May 23 dinner.

According to the Lancaster Chamber’s website, Wentz’s talk will be called “The Show Must Go On: Success through Dynamic Leadership.”

It is expected to give details of how Wentz helped lead the Eagles on a championship run and show that anyone can lead.

The dinner will be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $225 per person.

Tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit you can visit the Lancaster Chamber’s website here.