Fox News: Arrest made in connection to suspicious packages sent to D.C.-area military bases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fox News is reporting that an arrest has been made in connection to several suspicious packages sent to a Washington, D.C.-area military base on Monday.

The packages were sent to the CIA, Fort Belvoir and Fort McNair. A US official said a Naval Support Facility in Dahlgren, Virginia, also received a suspicious package.