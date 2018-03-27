× Here are the most ordered and luckiest foods for March Madness & the Final Four teams

March Madness game days serve as a big food ordering time.

Grubhub has compiled lists of the most ordered and luckiest foods for each Final Four Team.

Here are the most ordered foods on March Madness game days:

bbq burger – 428% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter guacamole bacon burger – 338% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter greek bowl – 122% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter edamame dumplings – 107% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter potato wedges – 84% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter french toast – 75% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter corned beef – 73% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter turkey burger – 73% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter california bowl – 60% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter pork dumplings – 58% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

Here are the luckiest foods by team:

Loyola Chicago pineapple chicken – 143% more popular on teams winning days than losing

chicken pot pie – 137% more popular on teams winning days than losing

eel avocado roll – 132% more popular on teams winning days than losing

szechuan wonton – 125% more popular on teams winning days than losing

stuffed shell pasta – 119% more popular on teams winning days than losing

beef nachos – 112% more popular on teams winning days than losing

chicken burrito – 104% more popular on teams winning days than losing

chicken tikka masala – 104% more popular on teams winning days than losing

spaghetti and meatballs – 100% more popular on teams winning days than losing

lamb kabob – 99% more popular on teams winning days than losing

University of Kansas

buffalo chicken wrap – 117% more popular on teams winning days than losing cheeseburger – 111% more popular on teams winning days than losing chips and guacamole – 98% more popular on teams winning days than losing orange chicken – 77% more popular on teams winning days than losing beef and broccoli – 76% more popular on teams winning days than losing potato wedges – 65% more popular on teams winning days than losing churro – 60% more popular on teams winning days than losing pork egg roll – 58% more popular on teams winning days than losing grilled cheese sandwich – 55% more popular on teams winning days than losing chicken taco – 55% more popular on teams winning days than losing

Villanova University

chicken and shrimp teriyaki – 169% more popular on teams winning days than losing barbecue wings – 164% more popular on teams winning days than losing bacon cheeseburger sandwich – 143% more popular on teams winning days than losing mashed potatoes and gravy – 140% more popular on teams winning days than losing cuban panini – 130% more popular on teams winning days than losing barbecue pizza – 105% more popular on teams winning days than losing mango avocado roll – 99% more popular on teams winning days than losing lamb shish kebab – 98% more popular on teams winning days than losing lobster mac and cheese – 98% more popular on teams winning days than losing chicken wonton soup – 97% more popular on teams winning days than losing

University of Michigan