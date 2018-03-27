× Man accused of kidnapping infant faces charges in additional cases

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Travon Johnson, 23, is heading to trial on a slew of charges relating to three separate cases, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday in a press release.

The most recent set of charges against Johnson stem from an incident where he allegedly kidnapped a one-year-old baby after being asked by the infant’s mother to watch her. Harrisburg Police Detective Richard Iachini testified that Johnson sent the mother hostile text messages while she was attending a concert, concealed the whereabouts of the child when the woman returned home and threatened both her and the baby, according to the release.

The infant was returned hours later after Johnson gave her to a family member. Upon seeing the baby, Det. Iachini noticed bruises on the child’s head, face and ear, the release states. Johnson faces kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, concealing the whereabouts of a child, endangering the welfare of children, and terroristic threats charges.

A second case that the court heard alleges that Johnson stole a firearm during a burglary in February. Harrisburg Police Officer Brian Henry testified that a firearm was found on Johnson’s person when he was apprehended on a warrant related to the kidnapping case in March. He faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, theft by receiving a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a fugitive.

In the third case, Johnson is accused of punching his sister, placing a handgun to her head and threatening to kill her. The alleged incident also occurred in February. At Tuesday’s hearing, Johnson’s sister changed her story — claiming that a family member told her after the incident that she was mistake about the handgun and that the object put to her head was actually a cell phone, the release states. However, Harrisburg Police Officer Daril Foose testified that she interviewed an eyewitness at the scene who confirmed the object was a handgun and described in detail the type of handgun used during the incident.

Johnson is already awaiting trial on charges for illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, as well as, a separate case involving simple assault and terroristic threats, the release adds.

He is incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison without bail.