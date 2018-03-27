× Manchester woman facing charges after allegedly headbutting, spitting on police while intoxicated

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Manchester woman is facing charges after allegedly resisting arrest and headbutting and spitting on an officer.

Elani Williams, 25, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and public drunkenness among other related charges for the incident.

On March 24 around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Cape Horn Road in York for a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.

The caller advised police that a fight was occurring in one of the apartments in the building.

Upon arrival, an officer heard yelling in one of the apartments and called for backup before approaching the door.

While waiting, the door to the apartment opened, and Williams emerged and began walking towards the officer.

At that time, the officer allegedly attempted to stop Williams, who responded by pushing the officer in the chest and cursing.

When the officer attempted to grab Williams, she began to struggle with him.

She was taken into custody with the help of another officer, at which time police smelled alcohol on Williams’ breath.

Police led Williams down to their cruiser and began to search her.

As they searched Williams, she broke free and headbutted an officer.

Police were able to secure Williams in the backseat of the police cruiser, at which time she began to spit on the officers.

During the ride to the police station, Williams allegedly bragged about she had headbutted and spit on the officers and continued to threaten the police while yelling insults.

Now, she is facing charges.