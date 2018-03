× Mets claim outfielder Bryce Brentz from Pirates

PITTSBURGH– One Pittsburgh Pirates’ camp casualty has found a new home.

The New York Mets claimed OF Bryce Brentz off waivers from the Pirates.

Brentz, 29, failed to make the Pirates’ roster out of Spring Training.

It is currently unknown whether the Mets will carry Brentz on their Opening Day roster or attempt to send him to one of their minor league affiliates.