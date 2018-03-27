× Myerstown men charged with stealing from 35 vehicles in four-month span

LEBANON AND BERKS COUNTIES — Two Myerstown men have been charged with committing a series of thefts from the cars of 35 different residents in Lebanon and Berks Counties between October 2017 and January 2018, according to State Police.

Anthony David Umbenhauer, 30, and Wayne Warren Roberts, 32, are charged with a total of 216 counts of theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, theft, burglary, and criminal trespass, police say.

Umbenhauer was charged with 109 counts; Roberts with 107.

They are accused of stealing items such as hand tools, jewelry, U.S. currency, wallets, purses/handbags, sunglasses, firearms, cell phones and other miscellaneous items, according to police.