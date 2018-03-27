Phillies sign IF Alexi Amarista to minor league deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - MARCH 23: Alexi Amarista #14 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two-run single in the seventh inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium on March 23, 2018 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Tigers won 11-3. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– After cutting down their Major League roster to 25, the Philadelphia Phillies have added some minor league depth.
The team has reached an agreement on a minor league deal with IF Alexi Amarista.
Amarista, 28, was in Spring Training with the Detroit Tigers, but was released a few days ago.
Now, Amarista will head to AAA Lehigh Valley and attempt to find his way onto the Phillies’ Major League roster at some point in 2018.