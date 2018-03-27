× Phillies sign IF Alexi Amarista to minor league deal

PHILADELPHIA– After cutting down their Major League roster to 25, the Philadelphia Phillies have added some minor league depth.

The team has reached an agreement on a minor league deal with IF Alexi Amarista.

Amarista, 28, was in Spring Training with the Detroit Tigers, but was released a few days ago.

Now, Amarista will head to AAA Lehigh Valley and attempt to find his way onto the Phillies’ Major League roster at some point in 2018.