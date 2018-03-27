× Phillies to honor Pro Baseball Hall of Famer, Jim Thome, at June ceremony

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies are celebrating one of their former players and a newly inducted Pro Baseball Hall of Famer later this season.

The team announced today that the team will honor Jim Thome, a 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, in a pre-game ceremony on Thursday, June 14.

Thursday, June 14 is going to be a special afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, as we honor 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Jim Thome in a pre-game ceremony. The ceremony will take place on the 14th anniversary of Thome’s 400th career home run: https://t.co/WDHnzTpeb6 pic.twitter.com/v0A3pvKkMH — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 27, 2018

It just so happens that the ceremony will take place on the 14th anniversary of Thome’s 400th career home run, which he hit as a member of the Phillies.

Thome spent parts of four seasons with the Phillies from 2003-05 and for part of 2012.

In total, he hit .260 with 101 home runs and 281 RBI’s while with the Phillies.

He’s credited with helping bring the Phillies back to respectability in the mid-2000’s, and serving as a mentor to a core of players that went on to win a championship in 2008.

Over 22 Major League seasons, Thome hit .276 with 612 home runs and 1,699 RBI’s.