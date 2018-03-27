× Pitt hires Duke assistant Jeff Capel as new men’s basketball coach

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has found its new men’s basketball coach.

The Panthers have hired Jeff Capel, the associate head coach at Duke, to be the next leader of its program, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A former Duke player, Capel has been a member of the Blue Devils’ coaching staff for seven years. Prior to that, he was head coach at Oklahoma, where he compiled a 96-69 record in five seasons and led the Sooners to the Elite Eight in 2009.

He also served as head coach at Virginia Commonwealth, going 79-41 in four seasons with the Rams.

Capel replaces Kevin Stallings, who was fired earlier this month after two seasons. Stallings went 24-41, including a 5-34 mark in ACC play.