× Playgrounds across Chambersburg to get facelift thanks to approval for new equipment

CHAMBERSBURG — Seven playgrounds within six parks in Chambersburg will be getting a facelift thanks to the Council’s approval of almost $400,000 in new playground equipment.

The Council will use funds from the $9.7 million Recreation Bond, issued in October 2016, to cover the costs. The new playground equipment was the third project to use the available funds, according to Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill.

Julie Redding, of the Chambersburg Recreation Department, said that every park with existing playground equipment, except Mill Creek Acres Park, will see equipment upgrades in 2018. The list includes: Mike Waters Memorial Park, Reservoir Hill Park, Memorial Park (which has two playgrounds), Henninger Field Park, Fourth Street Park, and Chambers Park (which is on Orchard Drive).

With proper maintenance, the new equipment could last as long as 100 years, compared to the 20-year lifespan of the equipment that was installed around 1992, industry experts noted.

Some playgrounds will also get improvements in accessibility in order to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Redding added.