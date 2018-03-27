Plenty of clouds Tuesday with afternoon light showers

SLOWLY TURNING MILDER: Clouds are building fast across the region, and this all leads up to damp weather through the middle of the week. Temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s, with some spots in 20s early. Sunshine is very limited to start, and the clouds thicken fast through mid-morning. Some showers are likely during the afternoon, especially for the later portion of the afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s. The overnight period brings occasional light rain showers. There could be some misty or hazy spots too. It’s a chilly rain through the night, with temperatures dipping into the middle to upper 30s.

MILD WITH SHOWERS: The middle of the weak turns milder, but it comes at a price. The showers are expected to continue. Temperatures reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees on Wednesday with plenty of clouds. A slow moving cold front continues to bring occasional light rain showers. An area of low pressure rides up along this front during the day on Thursday, keeping the shower chances in place. Temperatures should still manage to reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Friday brings the chance for showers, mainly during the early morning hours. However, it should be drier for the afternoon with some sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Conditions for Passover Friday evening should be quiet and dry.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings small shower chances, but it does look like there’s going to be plenty of dry time. Saturday brings the chance for a few showers depending on how quickly the next system arrives. Easter Sunday should be dry, but there’s a small chance for a shower or two. We’ll continue to monitor this potential, but for now, expect dry conditions. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s Saturday, and then in the middle 50s on Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!