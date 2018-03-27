Police seeking to identify suspects in “quick change” incident that allowed duo to steal money from New Cumberland bank

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a “quick change” incident that enabled two women to walk out of a bank with a large sum of money.

Santander Bank employees reported to police on Saturday, March 24 around 10:25 a.m., two women entered the bank located on Old York Road in New Cumberland.

The women began making a series of requests of the bank teller to withdraw money.

The duo were able to confuse the teller to the point where they walked out of the bank with a large sum of money that was not theirs.

Police are asking for help in identifying the females involved. They spoke with a “heavy European accent” and had bright red hair. If anybody recognizes the females from the pictures, they are asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267 or by clicking the “submit a tip” button on this page.