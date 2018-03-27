× Police stop wrong-way driver having medical issue in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police stopped a vehicle driving the wrong way on Route 222 near Denver early Tuesday morning.

On March 27 around 12:40 a.m., police stopped a wrong way driver after receiving numerous complaints.

The driver, Judith Moss, 79, of Philadelphia, was suffering from medical issue and taken to the hospital.

Moss had been traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 222 near the Denver and PA Turnpike exit.

Police were able to spot Moss’s SUV at the Route 322 overpass, where north bound vehicles were dodging the SUV to avoid a collision.