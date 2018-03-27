Red Cross Heroes: Ashley Fieseler, suicide prevention advocate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After tragically losing her mother to suicide when she was just 17 years old, Ashley Fieseler made it her mission to educate others on mental health and suicide prevention.

A registered nurse at UPMC Pinnacle and a clinical instructor at Harrisburg Area Community College, Fieseler is involved in a number of community outreach programs focused on mental health education. She provides "Talk Saves Lives" presentations to various Rotary Clubs, EMS organizations, and school districts, highlighting the importance of talking to those who may be struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide. Fieseler has provided 25 educators at local schools with the educational program "More Than Sad," which expands on content from "Talk Saves Lives" and provides individuals with information on what they can do to help someone in crisis.

Fieseler currently serves as Board President of the South Central PA Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and coordinates the Out of the Darkness Community Walk, which funds community outreach, research, and community programs in South Central Pennsylvania.

Fieseler has dedicated her life to saving lives and saving others from experiencing the same heartbreaking tragedy she did, though education and community awareness.