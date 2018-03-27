Red Cross Heroes: Clyde Snyder, devoted to honoring veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Vietnam veteran and 29-year member of the Lancaster City Fire Department, Clyde Snyder is the founder of the Vet 21 Salute Honor Guard. Based in Lancaster, the Honor Guard ensures that all deceased veterans receive full military honors at their funeral services. Vet 21 has honored about 6,000 veterans since it was founded almost eight years ago.

Snyder has also made it his mission to make sure all veterans are remembered over the holidays and year-round through his support of Wreaths Across America at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Over Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Snyder lines the streets of his neighborhood with American flags as a reminder to others about the sacrifices made by those who served.

Snyder believes he's been given a second chance at life, and he's committed to honoring those who served our country.