‘Redemption Rally’ held in Harrisburg for people serving life behind bars

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dozens of people gather at the Capitol to fight for someone they know in prison serving life without parole.

"My boyfriend is destined to die in prison for something he didn't do," said Elizabeth Geyer, who's boyfriend is serving a life sentence.

The bill focuses on helping people who were incarcerated before they turned 18 and sentenced to life in prison, have a second chance at life.

Bobby Harris, now 45, was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for his role in a murder when he was 15. Harris was able to be released because of a re-sentence in 2017. He says the passage of senate bill 942 is so important.

"I'm proof that the power exists inside those prisoners of shaping and molding individuals who deserve a second chance," said Harris.

And while some people may have a hard time feeling like the people in prison deserve a second chance, Kimberly King whose brother was murdered says, she supports this bill.

"Putting people away for their lives without giving them a chance to make it better or fix what they've done wrong or healing these children that are out here," said King. "It doesn't serve anyone.'

Fox43 reached out to several District Attorney's offices for their take on this bill but have not heard back.