Redskins sign LB Pernell McPhee

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have continued to add to the team’s defense this off season.

The team announced it has signed LB Pernell McPhee.

After being released by the Chicago Bears last month, McPhee, 29, agreed to join his third team in the Washington Redskins.

He will be expected to add an experienced pass rusher on the outside of the Redskins’ defense.

Over the past three years with the Bears, McPhee totaled only 14 sacks, but set a career-high with 7.5 in 2014, leaving the hope that McPhee could return to form in the right system.

He is expected to line up opposite of LB Ryan Kerrigan to form a formidable pass rush duo.