Redskins sign LB Pernell McPhee

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 22: Pernell McPhee #92 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after sacking Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have continued to add to the team’s defense this off season.

The team announced it has signed LB Pernell McPhee.

After being released by the Chicago Bears last month, McPhee, 29, agreed to join his third team in the Washington Redskins.

He will be expected to add an experienced pass rusher on the outside of the Redskins’ defense.

Over the past three years with the Bears, McPhee totaled only 14 sacks, but set a career-high with 7.5 in 2014, leaving the hope that McPhee could return to form in the right system.

He is expected to line up opposite of LB Ryan Kerrigan to form a formidable pass rush duo.

