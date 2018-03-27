Six individuals, including juvenile, arrested on drug charges in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Six individuals were arrested Monday after officers of the Lancaster Police Bureau’s Selective Enforcement Unit, and by the patrol shift, found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a residence in the 400 block of New Dorwart Street of Lancaster.

The Selective Enforcement Unit responded to the dwelling to serve an arrest warrant on a wanted person. Officers made contact with that individual, Gregory Hutchinson, as well as five others.

While in the home, officers observed a large amount of heroin being packaged for sale, according to police. The 52-year-old Hutchinson, a convicted felon, then gave verbal and written consent for law enforcement to search the residence. A firearm was also located in the bedroom belonging to Hutchinson — the 9mm semi-automatic handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle, police say.

During the search, officers seized a varying amount and quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including: 8.24 grams of heroin (estimated street value $2,884), 15.98 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value $1,598), 24.58 grams of powder cocaine (estimated street value $2,458), a small amount of marijuana, three digital scales, packaging material and $740 in U.S. currency, police add.

Hutchinson is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, persons not to possess a firearm and possession of small amount of marijuana.

James Ross, 24, Jose Mercado, 47, and a 16-year-old juvenile male of Columbia were all charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin/cocaine and crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Migdalia Mercado, 45, and Marcel Reid, 52, were both arrested on outstanding bench warrants from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department. Mercado is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia while Reid faces a charge of possession of heroin.