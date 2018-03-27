Staying unsettled and damp, with on and off light showers, Wednesday

KEEP THE UMBRELLA HANDY

This evening, showers are on and off into the overnight. Temperatures hover right around 40 degrees then only drop to the middle and upper 30s by morning. Expect a wet commute with rain for the drive then the showers taper to just on and off the rest of the day. Temperatures may take all day to warm. They’ll slowly climb through the 40s to near 50 degrees. Areas south are likely to sneak into the lower 50s but most areas north could remain in the 40s. Another round of steadier showers arrives Thursday afternoon and evening. The wet weather picks up in intensity overnight into early Friday. Mild air continues in place despite clouds and showers. Highs Thursday rise into the lower 60s then only fall back to the 50s overnight. With rain ending early Friday, and drier air working in, readings are quite mild in the lower 60s. Heading into the weekend, we are still watching for shower chances. This will be a continually changing forecast since the models are still not in agreement.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK

With many details yet to workout, it looks like Saturday is mainly dry. Morning clouds then brighter skies. High pressure in control slides east through the day but brings plenty of sunshine for Easter egg hunts and outdoor fun. Afternoon readings reach the middle and upper 50s. Still in question is when the next frontal system arrives with showers. Some models have it Saturday night into early Sunday, others time it Sunday evening into early Monday. It does appear most of the daylight hours are dry for the holiday weekend. If scenario one works out, Sunday morning could start out wet, which would keep damp conditions around for church services or early easter egg hunts. If the second scenario works out then it is dry for for much of Sunday until evening. Watch for updates the next few days. Highs are still in the 50s for the second half of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

Showers, or a wintry mix in some higher elevations, may threaten early Monday, otherwise it is dry into early Tuesday. Highs are in the lower 50s. Another system brings wet weather later in the day Tuesday. Temperaturs fall back to the 40s.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist