Stormy Daniels set to appear at 3 Philadelphia strip clubs in November
PHILADELPHIA — Stormy Daniels, the adult film star and former exotic dancer currently making headlines for her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, will appear at a Philadelphia strip club in November, according to Philly.com.
The 39-year-old Daniels, will appear at Club Risque’s three Philly-area locations from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, according to a Facebook event post. She will perform at the club’s locations in Pennsport, Northeast Philadelphia, and Bristol, the post says.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, discussed her alleged affair with the president on 60 Minutes Sunday, generating the show’s highest ratings in 10 years, with more than 22 million people tuning in.
No other details were available, according to Philly.com. But Daniels’ previously launched “Making America Horny Again” strip club tour earlier this year included adult performances and meet-and-greets.
She also sued Cohen for defamation on Monday. The suit focuses on Daniels’ non-disclosure agreement and whether it was invalidated after Cohen discussed the $130,000 payment with the Wall Street Journal earlier this year.
- Nov. 8 – Club Risque Northeast – 10 p.m.
- Nov. 9 – Club Risque Philadelphia – 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.
- Nov. 10 – Club Risque Bristol – 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.