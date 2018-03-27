× Stormy Daniels set to appear at 3 Philadelphia strip clubs in November

PHILADELPHIA — Stormy Daniels, the adult film star and former exotic dancer currently making headlines for her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, will appear at a Philadelphia strip club in November, according to Philly.com.

The 39-year-old Daniels, will appear at Club Risque’s three Philly-area locations from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, according to a Facebook event post. She will perform at the club’s locations in Pennsport, Northeast Philadelphia, and Bristol, the post says.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, discussed her alleged affair with the president on 60 Minutes Sunday, generating the show’s highest ratings in 10 years, with more than 22 million people tuning in.

No other details were available, according to Philly.com. But Daniels’ previously launched “Making America Horny Again” strip club tour earlier this year included adult performances and meet-and-greets.

In her “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper Sunday, Daniels claimed she and Trump had sex in 2006, and that she was later physically threatened by a stranger after publicly discussing the alleged affair in a 2011 InTouch magazine article.

The president has repeatedly denied Daniels’ claims, despite reports from earlier this year that Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep the alleged affair a secret prior to the 2016 election. Cohen has since denied Daniels’ claims, even though he admitted to making the payment. Daniels says she is willing to return the money in order to speak openly about the affair.

She also sued Cohen for defamation on Monday. The suit focuses on Daniels’ non-disclosure agreement and whether it was invalidated after Cohen discussed the $130,000 payment with the Wall Street Journal earlier this year.

Daniels’ scheduled Philadelphia dates at Club Risque are below:

Nov. 8 – Club Risque Northeast – 10 p.m.

Nov. 9 – Club Risque Philadelphia – 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Nov. 10 – Club Risque Bristol – 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.