York County man accused of killing wife with sword will offer insanity defense

YORK — A Jackson Township man accused of killing his pregnant wife with a sword in 2017 because he thought she was the “queen bee” of a race of “hybrid humans” filed notice that he will offer insanity or mental infirmity as a defense in his case, according to court documents.

Attorneys for John Ziegler III, who is charged with first- and third-degree murder in the killing of Diana Ziegler, 25, on Jan. 27, 2017, wrote that they will introduce the expert testimony of Dr. Susan Rushing, who will theorize that Ziegler was “insane at the time of the incident and suffering from a mental disease or defect including but not limited to psychosis.”

Zielger, 32, is facing the death penalty in the case. His next court date is scheduled for April 2.

He remains in York County Prison, where he is being held without bail.