Central Pennsylvania county named fastest growing in state

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - One County in Central Pennsylvania is named the fastest growing county in the state. According to the Pennsylvania State Data Center, Cumberland County saw an increase of 14,659 people since the 2010 census, a 6.2 percent increase in population.

"You know the quality of life here is good," said Jonathan Bowser, CEO of Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation. "There`s good opportunities for employment, good school systems.'

People living in the county agree with Bowser. Two business owners who moved here decades ago say, they knew even back then Cumberland County was a good place to live.

"Good school system, taxes are manageable," said Pat Craig, owner of Pat Craig Studios in Carlisle. "We have a good amount of shopping for people."

"It's a pretty area, the location is great and you have a lot of advantages," said Judith Mohr, owner of Artist Market Boutique.

Business owners in Carlisle say they work really hard to offer not only the people living in the borough, but the county, a variety of places to eat and shop.

"I'm proud of Cumberland County," said Mohr. "I think we do a pretty good job and we're becoming a destination."

Even with so much to offer, the Economic Development Corporation is looking for ways to attract even more people to Cumberland County. Bowser say, while being the fastest growing county puts them on the map, it also means the price of homes has increased making it difficult for some people to move to the area."

"So one of the initiatives that`s so important to us and other stakeholders in the county is, 'How do we provide more workforce housing that`s more affordable to folks who are making a decent wage but not keeping up with the home values?"

While Cumberland County took the top spot for fastest growing county in Pennsylvania, Lebanon and Lancaster counties came in at 4th and 5th respectively.