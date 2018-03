× Crews battle two-alarm fire in West York

WEST YORK, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in West York.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a dwelling fire along the first block of South Highland Avenue in West York Borough.

There is no word on any injuries or the extent of the damage at this time.

It is unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene.