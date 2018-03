× Crusaders cap perfect season with state championship

HERSHEY – Perfection was the goal, perfection was achieved. The 2017-18 Lancaster Catholic girls basketball team has played and won 32 games. The Crusaders capped off an undefeated season in style with a 51-36 victory over Berks Catholic at Giant Center in the PIAA 4A Girls Championship. FOX43’s Andrew Kalista was in Chocolatetown for the historic win. Here’s his story on the newly crowned state champs: