Drill instructors, musicians, and infantrymen and women: career possibilities for Marines

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. -- "I love what we do, and I’m going to continue to do it for as long as I can."

Career musicians, drill instructors, and infantrymen and women: there's a number of opportunities for Marines.

Throughout a Marine's journey with the Corps, they can even change paths.

Staff Sergeant Richard Shedd wasn't forced to become a drill instructor.

"About a year ago, I wanted the opportunity to give something back to the Marine Corps so I volunteered to come out and be a drill instructor," said SSgt. Shedd.

He barks orders at recruits by choice, tasked with transforming men and women into United States Marines, a 13 week process.

"The most rewarding part is graduation day when you've returned however many recruits you have back to the United States as Marines - better citizens, and United States Marines ready to go forth and do good things," said SSgt. Shedd.

It's not easy.

Staff Sergeant Shedd spends a lot of his free time training recruits, and there's no such thing as overtime.

"I probably work over 100-hours a week. You sleep whenever you get the chance," he said.

Becoming a drill instructor is just one path, there's a beat for those who enjoy a good tune.

“I actually graduated high school and attended college to be a music educator which I did for several years," said Lance Corporal David Wert. "Then, just by chance, had a Marine Corps recruiter come into my school," he said.

LCpl. Wert went from teaching music to playing in the United States Marine Band.

The rest is history.

“One thing led to another, and here I am. Very impressive. A lot of people were very surprised, very excited. As am I," he said.

The musicians at Parris Island have two definite gigs each week, Color Ceremony and Graduation.

They rehearse for hours every day.

It's not an easy job to get - one must meet and keep up with the Marine'S physical requirements and pass an audition.

"Especially in the band field, you got to be good at your job before you join, they're not going to let you in if they don't think you'll be fit for the job," said Corporal Breana Wiener.

Corporal Breana Wiener plays the frenchhorn in the band.

She wants to make a lateral move to vocals.

She's prepared for competition and has advice for those interested in becoming a career musician.

"Try out, and you don't make it, and you really want to do it, just keep trying out. I know somebody who auditioned five times, and didn't make it until their fifth time," said Cpl. Wiener.

Some Marines make a different bang, fighting the good fight.

“For me deployments are the way to get away from the ordinary. I don’t want to be an ordinary person, like in America. I want to do things. I want to experience things, not a lot of people are going to," said Gunnery Sergeant Fernando Echeverri, an infantryman.

Infantrymen and women like GSgt. Echeverri deploy to combat zones to protect the United States.

"You don’t know what you’re going to expect when you deploy, the types of training I’ve done overseas in various places, not everybody does," said GSgt. Echeverri.

For people looking to make a splash, there’s career swim instructors who teach Marines how to survive in water.

For those who'd rather look to the skies,there’s pilots.

Regardless of occupation, many Marines feel fondly about where the Corps has taken them so far.

“It’s provided me a lifestyle and provided food for my family. It’s provided me a great sense of pride and accomplishments over the years, just getting to do what I’ve done," said SSgt. Shedd.

There's more than 150 specific jobs for enlisted Marines, and there's nearly 3 dozen career fields.

It's important to know that a Marine is not guaranteed a specific job and could be assigned a related job in a field.