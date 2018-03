× Fire damages Bulova Building in Lancaster city

LANCASTER, Pa.–Thick smoke could be seen for several blocks after fire broke out at the Bulova Building in Lancaster city on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the 100 block of North Queen Street, near East Orange Street shortly before noon.

Orange Street from Duke Street to Queen Street is closed, as is Queen Street from King to Chestnut.

The building was under construction when the fire broke out.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Update: Orange Street from Duke to Queen AND Queen Street from King to Chestnut is closed due to fire activity. Fire department is on the scene. Please avoid the area. — City of Lancaster PA (@cityoflancpa) March 28, 2018