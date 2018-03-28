First Source issues allergy alert on undeclared peanuts in Wegmans 9 oz yogurt raisins

First Source of Tonawanda, NY, is voluntarily recalling 9 OZ packages of Wegmans Yogurt Raisins, because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled retail packaged item is as follows:

Wegmans Yogurt Raisin 9 OZ (255g), in a plastic tub, UPC: 0 77890 31832 4, with BEST BEFORE 01/05/19

These products were distributed at Wegmans Stores in the following states MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, and VA, The affected product was sold from January 16, 2018 to present.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after we received a consumer complaint stating that the product contained undeclared yogurt covered peanuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was most likely caused by a pallet of product received from our supplier having some yogurt peanut cases mixed in with the yogurt raisin cases which were not detected during our packaging operation due to the very similar appearance of the product, the cases, and the case labels.

Consumers who have purchased this item may return it to the Wegmans customer service desk for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Wegmans Consumer Affairs at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration