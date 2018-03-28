× FOX43 Sports: Who is the best player on our four area teams?

MLB Opening Day is tomorrow!

As with every new season, there is renewed optimism for every Major League team and its fans.

This year, the Washington Nationals are expected to be a heavy hitter in the National League once again. Led by OF Bryce Harper and pitchers Max Scherzer and Steven Strasburg, the team is considered to be one of the World Series favorites.

The Nationals’ division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, have some believing that they could be a surprise team this season. After 1B/OF Rhys Hoskins burst onto the scene late last season, the team added 1B Carlos Santana and P Jake Arrieta in free agency, taking the next step forward as a team.

In the American League, the Baltimore Orioles are taking one last shot at the playoffs with their current core. SS Manny Machado is entering the last season of his current contract, and seek a big payday in free agency.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Pirates are in a rebuilding phase. After shipping out longtime star OF Andrew McCutchen this off season, the team took the full plunge towards mediocrity by shipping out P Gerrit Cole as well. Now, the team will look to develop its prospects in what is expected to be a lost season.

Our question is, who is the best player on our four area teams?