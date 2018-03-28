× HACC Foundation receives $160,000 donation from UPMC Pinnacle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Over the next two years, students from the Medical Assisting Certificate Program at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, will have the opportunity to apply for a UPMC Pinnacle Workforce Development Medical Assisting Scholarship established by UPMC Pinnacle.

UPMC Pinnacle is donating up to $80,000 per year for two years to the HACC Foundation. The HACC Foundation is a nonprofit educational trust established in 1985 to raise private and corporate revenues in support of HACC.

The donation will provide up to 20 scholarships per academic year at $4,000 per scholarship. Students may use the funds for tuition, fees, books and/or program expenses.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in the College’s Medical Assisting Certificate Program and participate in a mandatory career preparation workshop before completing the program.

If you are interested in applying for the program or scholarship, please contact Susan Biggs, HACC director of healthcare education.

To contribute to the HACC Foundation, please visit hacc.edu/GiveNow.

SOURCE: HACC