× Hawk gets lodged in front grill of vehicle, flies away upon police arrival

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police responded to a motorist who had a hawk lodged in her front grill.

On March 27 around 6:20 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Rothsville Road in Ephrata for a report of a motorist that had struck a large hawk.

The driver told police that she was driving east on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township when a Hawk swooped down into the path of her Chevrolet Equinox, and collided with the vehicle.

After further investigation, the driver found that the hawk didn’t deflect of the vehicle, but became lodged in the front grill of the vehicle.

When police arrived, the hawk dislodged itself and flew off, apparently uninjured.