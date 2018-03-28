Hundreds expected to attend memorial service for fallen firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Hundreds of people, including firefighters from across the country, are expected to attend a public memorial service for fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the York Expo Center. The doors will open around 11:45 a.m. The public is asked to enter through Gate 9.

Governor Tom Wolf and Mayor Michael Helfrich are expected to speak at the service.

The two firefighters were killed last Thursday when a portion of the old Weaver Organ and Piano building collapsed while they were putting out hot spots. Two other firefighters were injured. The original fire broke out on Wednesday.