× Lancaster Catholic girls capture state basketball championship, finish with 32-0 record

HERSHEY — Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team completed a perfect undefeated season by capturing the PIAA Class 4A state championship with a 51-36 victory over Berks Catholic Tuesday afternoon in Hershey’s Giant Center.

It’s the fourth state crown in program history for the Crusaders, who finished the season with a 32-0 record.

Kiki Jefferson scored 24 points to lead the Crusaders, who erased an early second-quarter deficit with a 10-0 run to take a 29-21 lead at the break.

Catholic’s most recent title came back in 1996.