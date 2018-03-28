Man accused of pointing handgun at two individuals at traffic light

DAUPHIN COUNTY — An 18-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at two individuals while their vehicles were stopped at a traffic light.

Nikolas Zervanos is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and simple assault by physical menace.

Swatara Township Police responded to the Sheetz store located in the 4000 block of Lindle Road in Harrisburg around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male pointing a handgun at two persons.

The male and female victims told the officers that they were about to exit their vehicle and enter the store when a light-colored car parked several spaces from them. The driver, later identified as Zervanos, and his passenger — described as a black male with a beard — began pointing at the female and talked loudly toward her, according to charging documents. The male then began to argue with the suspects before driving away from the lot.

The victims added that the vehicle then followed them to the traffic light at Lindle Road and pulled up next to them which is when Zervanos allegedly pointed the handgun at them and said, “Now you got something to say,” charging documents say.

Back at Sheetz, police obtained security video which identified the license plate for the suspect vehicle. The driver was also observed to be wearing a dark-colored jacket with a large white V on the front with dark pants and white shoes. The vehicle was owned by Zervanos’ father.

The officer then conducted a Facebook search, locating the account for Niko Zervanos. The first post observed on the page is a picture of Zervanos wearing the same clothes that was seen in the Sheetz security video. That Facebook picture was posted on March 24 at 7:04 p.m., less than seven hours before the incident.

Police executed a search warrant Wednesday on the vehicle at a residence in the 300 block of Worcester Avenue in Swatara Township. Contact was made with Zervanos as he was entering the vehicle. Charging documents state that he advised police that the car was his and everything in the car belonged to him.

A small silver H&R .32 caliber revolver was located inside the vehicle in a black backpack. It was loaded with five rounds.

Zervanos was remanded to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.