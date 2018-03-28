Manheim Twp. man charged with order fentanyl-pressed pills from dark web

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Manheim Township man is charged with ordering hundreds of fentanyl-pressed pills from the “Dark Web.”

Pennsylvania State Police charged 45-year-old Anthony V. Alongi with numerous counts regarding a recent investigation that resulted in a surveilled order and delivery of what Alongi believed to be fentanyl-pressed pills.

The investigation revealed Alongi had made “numerous” such orders from the “Dark Web” (or “darknet,” as it is also called), a sublayer of the World Wide Web not easily accessible or available via search engines.

Illegal items and substances, including narcotics, are known to be available for purchase within the “Dark Web.”

The recent order involved a delivery of placebo pills, which Alongi believed to be the 500 fentanyl-pressed pills he ordered.

Police executed a search warrant at Alongi’s Blue View Drive home after the March 23 delivery, which was monitored by multiple state and federal agencies.

Alongi was at home, with his two children, ages 12 and 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

State police Trooper James Wisnieski charged Alongi with four felonies – criminal attempt at possession with intent to distribute, two counts of endangering children, and criminal use of a computer; and five misdemeanors – two counts of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, and two drug-possession charges.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman approved the charges.

Alongi is presumed innocent.

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office