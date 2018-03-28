MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Mya Kinsey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Mya Kinsey is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! -Mya is a 6th grade student at Maple Avenue Middle School in Littlestown, PA. She loves to dance ( currently enrolled in a dance academy) and a former cheerleader, and likes to practice field hockey. When she grows up she wants to be a meteorologist, she is very fascinated with the weather

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)