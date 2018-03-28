More showers for Thursday, along with a wide range of temperatures

MILDER WITH RAIN

Light showers will keep roadways damp this evening. Temperatures remain steady in the 40s. Overnight, it stays very mild in the lower and middle 40s. Expect visibility to drop with areas of fog possible for the early part of tomorrow. Showers are likely too. Areas north and west of Harrisburg see rain showers pick up during the afternoon and evening. To the south and east, overcast skies with just spotty showers possible. With a persistent light wind out of the southeast, it is going to be difficult for a warm front to lift north, allowing warmer air to spill in so many areas are likely to stay in the 50s. The best chance for seeing 60s, would be closer to the Maryland-Pennsylvania line. More moderate, steady batch of showers spreads across the entire area overnight into early Friday. A cold front finally swings through late morning Friday. Drier air returns and even some sunshine. With a mild morning in the 50s, and breaks in the cloud cover during the afternoon, temperatures climb to the lower 60s. Rainfall amounts could reach a quarter of an inch in spots.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Strong upper level disturbance will produce some early clouds Saturday then the skies brighten during the day. High pressure keeps the day dry. Readings are near seasonable averages in the middle and upper 50s. A weak front crosses through the area early Sunday. Expect the cloud cover to keep morning lows on the milder side in the upper 30s. An isolated shower or two is possible but most of the area is dry for Easter egg hunts. Temperatures are cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s.



NEXT WEEK

There is an isolated shot for a morning rain or snow shower with a front nearby to the south. Most of Monday is dry under partly sunny skies. Readings are chilly in the 40s. The next system arrives with showers Tuesday. Below average temperatures continue the rest of the week with drier conditions returning Wednesday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist