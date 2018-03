× One taken to hospital after pedestrian struck in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning.

Emergency dispatch confirmed that a pedestrian was struck on Route 272 and Martin Ave. in Ephrata Borough around 12:30 a.m. on March 28.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of any injuries suffered is unknown at this time.