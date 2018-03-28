× Police: York man charged after he assaults teenage Giant cashier

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Customers and employees of York County Giant took a suspect to the ground after police say he kissed and assaulted a teenage cashier.

Kyle Scales, 24, of York is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, public drunkenness and harassment for an incident in February at Springettsbury Township Giant store.

According to police, they were called the store around 9:30 a.m. on February 18th for an assault. They arrived to find Scales begin held down on the floor by employees and customers. He was yelling obscene comments towards the 17-year-old cashier.

Scales approached the check-out lines and the 17 year-old cashier offered to help him in her lane. Scales responded with “I miss you baby and approached the girl from behind, put his arms around her waist and kissed her cheek. This continued until a group of employees and customers pulled him off of her.

Officers said it was obvious he was impaired by illegal drugs and that he was soaked from sweating and could not calm down.

Scales was taken to a hospital where he continued to make vulgar comments at female hospital employees and became combative with employees and officers.

One officer was later admitted for a scratch on his face. The cashier suffered a sprained wrist, a cut on her arms and multiple bruises.