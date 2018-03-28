Red Cross Heroes Awards: K9 Officer Zeke and his handler, Sgt. Tyron Meik

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

K9 Officer Zeke, a Belgian Malinois who made international headlines in 2013 after being shot in the line of duty, retired from the Harrisburg Police Department last year and is enjoying life with his handler, Sgt. Tyron Meik.

In 2013, Zeke was pursuing an armed suspect in a wooded area when the suspect fired at him, hitting him in the neck. In spite of his wound, Zeke managed to catch and hold the suspect until other officers arrived to take him in custody. His recovery from the wound generated an outpouring of support from people around the world.

Zeke made a full recovery from his injury, but a recurring back condition ultimately forced him into retirement.

In addition to the lives he saved, Zeke helped keep illegal guns and drugs off the streets by using his talent as a K9 officer. The Red Cross recognizes and celebrates his distinguished career and his legacy of courage and heroic spirit. Our communities are safer and stronger thanks to the work of Zeke.