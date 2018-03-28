Stretch of rain chances before Easter Weekend

CLOUDY AND RAINY STRETCH: Light showers continue through the morning with the chance of a few showers throughout the afternoon. Highs reach the low-50s with cloudy skies. Another round of rain moves in overnight into Thursday morning. Light-to-moderate rainfall chances persist throughout much of Thursday and start to end by the early hours of Friday. We start to see more consistent sunshine Good Friday into Easter weekend.

GETTING WARMER: After hitting the low-50s today, temperatures take a jump into the low-60s both Thursday and Good Friday. We stay warm with sunshine heading into the weekend, highs in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Easter is just a touch cooler with a weak disturbance overhead that could bring the chance of an isolated shower. The chance is low. Highs reach the mid-50s. We stay in the low-to-mid 50s throughout the rest of the Weather Smart Forecast.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long