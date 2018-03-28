× Three vehicles stolen in same area of Middletown Tuesday night, police say

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Three vehicles were stolen and a firearm was stolen from an unlocked car in a short span of time Tuesday night, according to Lower Swatara Township police.

Police say the thefts occurred in the area of Lakeside Drive, Mountainview Drive, and Hanover Street in Middletown.

According to police, one of the stolen vehicles was involved in a police chase in York City, where the suspects attempted to carjack another motorist. Another one of the stolen vehicles was crashed in Steelton, police say.

Police are still attempting to locate the third stolen vehicle.

According to police, the suspects may have been targeting cars that were left running in the morning to warm up. Police remind residents who insist on warming up their cars should lock the cars while they’re running — but don’t lock yourself out.

Lower Swatara officers are working with the state/county auto theft task force on this matter and one suspect has been identified.