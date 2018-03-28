× Two adults, four children displaced following two-alarm fire in West York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two adults and four children were displaced Wednesday after a two-alarm fire broke out at a dwelling in West York.

Fire crews responded to a home along the first block of South Highland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the residence.

There is no word on any injuries or the extent of the damage at this time.

It is unclear what started the fire.

State Police are investigating.

Structure Fire in the first blk. S. Highland Ave. Highland Ave. is closed between W. Market St. and W. King St. Avoid the area! — West York Borough PD (@WYBPD) March 28, 2018

This story has been updated from its previous version.