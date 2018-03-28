× Two people charged with vandalizing Nittany Lion statue on Penn State’s Main Campus

STATE COLLEGE — Two people have been charged with breaking an ear off of the Nittany Lion Shrine at Penn State University’s Main Campus on Feb. 24.

Skylar C. Belden, 18, of Broadway, N.C., and Matthew I. Deutch, 19, of Fairfield, Conn., were each charged with one count of criminal mischief on Feb. 28, according to a criminal complaint filed by University Park police.

According to police, Deutch knocked the right ear off the lion statue while Beldon made a recording.

Both suspects were fined $468.25 for the summary offense, charging documents say.