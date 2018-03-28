× U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches settlement with Cumberland Co. on ADA procedures

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a settlement with Cumberland County under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for the County to identify an ADA Coordinator; to provide notice to those with disabilities on how to contact the ADA Coordinator; to establish an ADA grievance procedure; and to make its website more accessible to those with disabilities.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the United States Attorney’s Office received a complaint from an individual with a disability that Cumberland County did not have a process by which the disabled could request accommodations or file complaints of inaccessibility, and the County did not have an ADA coordinator. After an investigation, with the County’s complete cooperation, the United States Attorney’s Office found that the complaint had merit.

Under the terms of the agreement, the County has named Holly Sherman as ADA Coordinator. The County will post on its Internet Home Page and in conspicuous locations in its public buildings notices that individuals who request accommodations and have complaints of inaccessibility should direct those issues to the ADA Coordinator. The notice must post an address, phone number, and email of the coordinator. The agreement also requires that the County establish an ADA Grievance Procedure and develop procedures to make the County’s webpages more accessible to those with disabilities.

“This agreement demonstrates Cumberland County’s commitment to ensuring that individuals with disabilities will have an equal opportunity to access and participate in the County’s government programs,” said U.S. Attorney David J. Freed. “With an ADA Coordinator, individuals with disabilities will now have a person in the County who can answer their questions, accept accommodations requests, and receive their complaints.”

This investigation was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Butler. Those interested in finding out more about the ADA can access the ADA website at http://www.ada.gov.

Source: United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA