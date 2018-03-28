× Washington County man charged with asking 14-year-old daughter to sell pot in a park

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 43-year-old Pennsylvania man is accused of asking his 14-year-old daughter to sell a bag of marijuana in a public park, according to a criminal complaint.

Kevin Lee Mick, of Langeloth, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, corruption of minors, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, charging documents say.

According to McDonald police, Mick allegedly asked his daughter to sell the pot for $150. The plot was uncovered when the girl bragged about her new job to two other girls in the Burgettstown Community Park. Police say the girl pulled several bags of marijuana from her book bag.

The girl also threw a bag of suspected marijuana on a dirt trail in the park, which was later found by police after the two other girls told them what happened and took them to the location.

But by the time police arrived, charging documents say, five children between the ages of 7 and 14 had eaten some of the marijuana.

Police later found the girl’s book bag inside Mick’s vehicle, along with a pipe and a bag of suspected marijuana.